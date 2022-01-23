Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $97,057,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

