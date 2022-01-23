Aviva PLC Purchases 587 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $22,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

