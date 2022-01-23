Aviva PLC Purchases 9,580 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.