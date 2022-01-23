Aviva PLC Sells 6,788 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

PNC opened at $200.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average of $198.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

