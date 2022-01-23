Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Shares of AYTU opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 24.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 22.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

