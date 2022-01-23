B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 20,497 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

