B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

