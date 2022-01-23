B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,145 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

