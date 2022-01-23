B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $701,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

