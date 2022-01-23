B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $499,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

