B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

