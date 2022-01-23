B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 902,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,360,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,171,000 after buying an additional 317,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 282,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 220,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.13 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.