Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BW shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

