Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.44.

BLL stock opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

