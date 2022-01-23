Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0120

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $15.73 million and $70,077.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,271,384 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

