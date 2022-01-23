Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,140 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 65.8% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $245.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.38. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,730.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

