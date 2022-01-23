Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after buying an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

