Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,223 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.