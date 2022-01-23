Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,150,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 198.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 120.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $380.64 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

