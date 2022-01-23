Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

