Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.