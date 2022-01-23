Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

