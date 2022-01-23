BancorpSouth Bank Has $963,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,841.41 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3,412.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

