Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,900,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $943.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.93 billion, a PE ratio of 305.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,051.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $883.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

