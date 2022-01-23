Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 73,854 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,854 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 172,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 490,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

