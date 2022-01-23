Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Shares of BDX opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.25 and its 200 day moving average is $249.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.