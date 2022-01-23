Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.