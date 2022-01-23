Bank of America Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $40.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

