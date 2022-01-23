Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,916 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $359,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18,280.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $102.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

