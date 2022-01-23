Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.10 Billion Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,101,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

