Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 674,770 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 484.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 674,770 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $220,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $218.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,301 shares of company stock worth $85,980,240. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.