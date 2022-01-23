Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 230,191 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $142,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 428,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,472,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,124,000 after purchasing an additional 536,544 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,474,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

