Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,573,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,659,000 after acquiring an additional 156,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

