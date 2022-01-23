Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $55,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

