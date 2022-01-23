Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,624,107,000 after buying an additional 1,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

