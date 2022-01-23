BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

BKU stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Get BankUnited alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.