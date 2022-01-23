Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Banner stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Get Banner alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banner by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 57.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banner by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.