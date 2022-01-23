Barclays Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $63.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

