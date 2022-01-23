Barclays Downgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Equal Weight

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.
Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37.
In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.