Barclays Downgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Equal Weight

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

