Barclays PLC Acquires 13,636 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Southwest Gas worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,858,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

