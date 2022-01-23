Barclays PLC Sells 9,403 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.