Barclays Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $13.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.55.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

