Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,180 ($29.74) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMWH. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.11) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($21.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,065.29 ($28.18).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,701.50 ($23.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($28.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,483.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,579.06.

In other news, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($52,258.15). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.77), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($677,893.19).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

