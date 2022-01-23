Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.