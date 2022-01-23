Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,750,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. 610,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.