Beacon Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $470,095.55 and $4,558.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000064 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 141.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

