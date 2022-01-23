Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 1,058.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 106,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 100,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,519 shares of company stock worth $2,205,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

