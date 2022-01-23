Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,947 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,909,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 195,562 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

