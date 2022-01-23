Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for about 0.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cerner by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cerner by 90.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Cerner by 34.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Cerner by 8.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.