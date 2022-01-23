Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $202.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.47 and its 200-day moving average is $210.69. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.27 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.